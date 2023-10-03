Delta Corp share price slumps 4% as 28% GST on online gaming takes effect
Delta Corp share price falls 4% due to introduction of 28% GST for online gaming starting October 1.
Delta Corp GST news: Delta Corp share price slumped over 4% on Tuesday's trading session as a result of the introduction of the 28% Goods and Service Tax (GST) for online gaming effective, October 1. Previously, the GST on platform fees for online gaming platforms was 18%. Delta Corp shares closed at ₹136.90, down 4.06%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started