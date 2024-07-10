Delta Corp share price slumps over 4% on weak Q1 results; net profit dives 68% YoY

Delta Corp share price plunged over 4% in the opening trade on Wednesday after the gaming and hospitality company reported weak Q1 results with a sharp drop in net profit. Delta Corp shares opened 4.7% lower at ₹136.10 apiece on the BSE as against previous close of ₹142.85 per share.

Delta Corp’ consolidated net profit in the first quarter of FY25 declined 67.6% to ₹21.68 crore from ₹68 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY25 also fell 30% to ₹181 crore from ₹259 , year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter decreased 68.2% to ₹30.5 crore as against ₹95.8 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 16.9% from 36.9% YoY.

The company’s board also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share.

Delta Corp’s board approved the appointments of Tara Subramaniam and Pankaj Razdan as Additional Directors designated as Non-Executive Independent Directors for a tenure of 5 years.

Delta Corp share price has seen a rally recently as the stock is up more than 18% in the past one month. However, Delta Corp shares are down over 41% in the past one year.