“It is important to note that a close below this level could potentially result in further weakness, potentially pushing the stock toward the 140 level. On the upside, the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 215 represents an immediate and critical resistance, followed by a major hurdle at 240. Breaking through these levels would require considerable strength and could signal a shift in momentum," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.