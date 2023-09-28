Delta Corp shares hit new intraday low after sharp fall before closing hours
Delta Corp share price today fell from around ₹142 to ₹139.50 within 30 minutes during 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Stock market today: Delta Corp shares have been in downtrend since Government of India (GoI) raised GST on casino industry to 28 per cent. However, the comapany had to further witness rubbing of salt on its wounds when it was slapped GST notice for tax repayment to the tune of ₹1140 crore. However, the doom didn't end here only.
