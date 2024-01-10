Delta Corp shares plunge 5% after weak Q3 FY24 earnings
Delta Corp reported a weak set of numbers for Q3 FY24, with net profit declining 59.34% YoY to ₹34.48 crore. Revenue from operations also dropped by 15.58% to ₹234.41 crore.
Shares of Delta Corp, an online gaming firm, plunged 5% to ₹143.10 apiece in early deals on Wednesday after the company delivered a weak set of numbers for the December-ending quarter (Q3 FY24).
