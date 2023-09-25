comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 25 2023 10:40:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.4 0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.5 -0.83%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 414.8 -0.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621 -0.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 197.95 -0.58%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Delta Corp shares slump 15%, touch 52-week low on 16,822-crore tax demand
Back

Delta corp shares slumped 15% and touched 52-week low on Monday after the company disclosed that it had received a government notification requiring it to pay a tax of 16,822 crore for the period spanning July 2017 and March 2022. Delta Corp share price opened at intrday high at 157.75 apiece on BSE. Delta Corp stock price touched 52-week low at 149.

A notice for 5,682 crore has been filed against three of the company's subsidiaries, Casino Deltin Denzong, Highstreet Cruises, and Delta Pleasure Cruises, the company stated in an exchange filing. The company received notification to pay an alleged tax liability of 11,140 crore, along with interest and penalty, for the period from July 2017 to March 2022, according to another exchange filing. If the company fails to do so, a show-cause notice will be issued to the company.

The amount demanded in the DG Notice is based, among other things, on the total gross bet value of all the games played at the casinos during the pertinent period, as stated in an exchange filing.

According to the exchange filing, the company and its subsidiaries have been legally advised that all the above notices and the tax demands are arbitrary and contrary to law, and the Company and its subsidiaries will pursue all legal remedies available to them to challenge such tax demands and related proceedings.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, Delta Corp stock price fell 17% and underperformed its sector by 21.2% in the past year.

Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One said that Delta Corp stock has consistently shown poor performance, and today we witnessed a significant gap down in its opening price, accompanied by continued selling pressure. As of the time of writing, the stock has experienced a 15% decline. It has breached its lowest swing point from the previous year at 160, which is not a positive sign for bullish sentiment. 

“It's advisable to exercise caution and avoid attempting to buy into a declining market, as the stock may continue to weaken in the short term. If we consider support and resistance levels, the next support is at 123, while resistance is at 155," added Bhosale. 

Also Read: Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; Delta Corp, Religare slip

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App