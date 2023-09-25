Delta Corp shares slump 15%, touch 52-week low on ₹16,822-crore tax demand2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Delta Corp shares slump 15% as government demands ₹16,822 crore in taxes for July 2017 to March 2022 period.
Delta corp shares slumped 15% and touched 52-week low on Monday after the company disclosed that it had received a government notification requiring it to pay a tax of ₹16,822 crore for the period spanning July 2017 and March 2022. Delta Corp share price opened at intrday high at ₹157.75 apiece on BSE. Delta Corp stock price touched 52-week low at ₹149.
