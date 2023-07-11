Delta Corp shares in focus tomorrow after GST Council clears 28% tax on online gaming2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Delta Corp is a gaming and hospitality corporation that owns and operates casinos and hotels under several brands.
Shares of Delta Corp Ltd will be in focus on July 12 after the goods and services tax (GST) council at its 50th meeting on July 11 decided to levy a 28 per cent GST rate on the full value of gaming , horse racing, and casinos - which comes as a drawback to online gaming companies. GST Council Representatives said that the council decided to make an amendment as these are actionable claims.
