Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra Forest Cultural and Fisheries Minister, said the council has decided to do away with the distinction of the game of skill and chance in the case of online gaming. Experts from the gaming industry expressed disappointment after the GST meeting announcement, claiming that it could prove to be ''detrimental' to the online gaming industry, and that the chargeability on full value is what is going to hurt the gaming companies to an extent that it may lead to its extinction.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}