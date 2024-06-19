Delta Corp shares vault over 17% on BSE; 5 experts say watch out these key levels
Delta Corp shares vaulted over 17 per cent in the morning trade on BSE on Wednesday, June 19, a day after the stock fell 3 per cent on profit booking.
Delta Corp shares vaulted over 17 per cent in the morning trade on BSE on Wednesday, June 19, a day after the stock fell 3 per cent on profit booking. Delta Corp shares opened at ₹136.05 apiece against its previous close of ₹132.15 and surged as much as 17.3 per cent to the level of ₹154.95. Around 11:15 am, the stock traded 15.6 per cent higher at ₹152.70. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.05 per cent down at 77,262 at that time.
