Delta Corp stock under F&O ban on NSE today. Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 07:38 AM IST
Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Friday, July15, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.