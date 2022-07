Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Friday, July15, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Delta Corp is part of F&O ban list by the stock exchange for today. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. Delta Corp is an Indian gaming and hospitality company, that owns and operates casinos (live, electronic and online).

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

Meanwhile, Indian indices may open flat as stocks fell in Asia as the dollar held a surge. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to close lower for a fourth straight session on Thursday due to selling in IT and banking shares. For Friday, SGX Nifty, Singapore Nifty that is the Indian Nifty traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicates a flat start for the Indian stock market today.