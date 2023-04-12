Only one stock – Delta Corp – has been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The stock of Delta Corp will be available for trading in the cash market.

The market-wide positions limits (MWPL) of Delta Corp stood at 118.3 per cent on Tuesday with OI reported at 18.5 million. It was up 18.1 per cent from the previous session, according to Trendlyne data.

The F&O contracts of any counter enter the ban period when the open interest (OI) on it crosses 95 per cent of the MWPL. The ban on it is reversed by the stock exchange only if the OI falls below 80 per cent.

Delta Corp earnings, dividend

Delta Corp Ltd posted a consolidated net profit of ₹51 crore for the March 2023 quarter, an increase of 6 per cent as against ₹48 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, on a sequential basis, the company's net profit fell nearly 40 per cent as compared to ₹85 crore clocked in the preceding December quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 4 per cent to ₹227 crore for the period under review. The same stood at ₹218 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Revenues fell 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter, compared with ₹273 crore in the third quarter.

Delta Corp's board has announced a dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1, a 125 per cent dividend.

The company said the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Shares of Delta Corp shares were trading 0.79 per cent higher at ₹190.50 apiece on Wednesday.

