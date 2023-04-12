Delta Corp stock under F&O ban on NSE today. Details here1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM IST
- Delta Corp stock is the one that is part of the F&O ban list ban by the stock exchange for today
Only one stock – Delta Corp – has been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, 12 April, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.
