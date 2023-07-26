comScore
Delta Corp, Sun TV, RBL Bank placed under F&O ban on NSE for July 27; check details
A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, July 27, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Delta Corp, RBL Bank, and Sun TV Network Limited are the three stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Thursday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On July 26, domestic equity benchmark Sensex snapped its three-day losing run to end higher led by gains in shares of select heavyweights including Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and ITC even as global cues were weak ahead of the US Fed interest decision later today.

Sensex opened 79 points higher at 66,434.72 against the previous close of 66,355.71 and remained in the green throughout the session, hitting the intraday peak of 66,897.27. The index finally closed 351 points, or 0.53 per cent, higher at 66,707.20. The Nifty50 closed with a gain of 98 points, or 0.50 per cent. at 19,778.30.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 10:25 PM IST
