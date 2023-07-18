Delta Corp up 2.5% Nazara Tech up 2% on GST on online gaming rethink.

Delta Corp up 2.5% Nazara Tech up 2% on GST on online gaming rethink2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Shares of Nazara Technologies and Delta Corp rise as the GST Council plans to review its decision to impose a 28% tax on online gaming. The ministry of electronics and IT will ask for a reevaluation of the tax after the regulatory framework for online gaming rules is developed.
Shares of Nazara Technologies, and Delta Corp were trading in green on Tuesday's session following the news that the GST Council would be reviewing its decision to impose a 28% tax on online gaming.
