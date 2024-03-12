Demand for Indian bonds skyrockets in recent months – 5 key reasons why
FPI inflows continued in March as they injected ₹3,316 crore in debt markets so far, following a ₹22,419 crore investment in February. The average monthly debt investments made by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have seen a remarkable increase since September 2023.
Over the past four months, there has been a notable surge in demand for Indian bonds, causing the yield on the Indian 10-year government bond to reach June 2023 low of 7.006% during Monday's trading session. Furthermore, there is a strong indication that the yield is poised to hit 6.90% in the near future.
