What are the charges associated with a demat account?
Charges associated with demat accounts include annual maintenance fees and custody charges. Brokers deduct a transaction fee when buying or selling shares, which can be a flat fee or a percentage of the transaction amount.
These days, opening and operating a demat account has become much easier, largely due to the proliferation of mobile trading apps. Even traditional brokerage firms, with decades of experience, have developed their own mobile trading platforms.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started