Demat Account: How to add a nominee online and offline? Here's a step-by-step guide
Adding a nominee to your demat account is a straightforward process that can be completed online as well as offline.
Demat account holders are advised to add nominees to their demat accounts. This precautionary step ensures that in the event of the account holder's demise, the nominated individual can access the securities and assets held in the account without encountering any legal hassles or delays.
