Just as selecting the right bank account is crucial for seamless banking transactions, choosing the appropriate depository participant (DP) is equally important for your demat account. This account serves as your gateway to stock investing and trading in other securities such as derivatives, bonds, commodities, and mutual funds.

The stock market has transitioned entirely from physical share trading to a virtual trading system. Now, holding shares in electronic format necessitates a dematerialised (demat) account. To open a demat account, you need to first choose a depository participant (DP).

However, it's important to note that all depository participants are required to register with the depository, an organisation responsible for securely holding investors' securities such as shares, debentures, bonds, government securities, and mutual fund units in electronic form. This process is facilitated through a demat account.

In India, demat account services are primarily provided by two depository bodies known as NSDL and CDSL. These services are further facilitated by numerous “depository participants," such as banks, which act as intermediaries.

According to the data from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), there are as many as 277 depository participants registered with NSDL as of March 05, 2024. In addition, there are around 612 depository participants registered with the CDSL.

CDSL is a publicly traded company, with its shares valued at ₹1,836 apiece at today's closing. In November of last year, the number of active demat accounts on its platform surpassed the 10-crore mark.

Discount brokers vs full-service broking firms

In recent years, discount broking firms have surged ahead of traditional full-service broking firms by providing lower brokerage charges or flat fees, along with minimal or free demat account maintenance charges for clients, and delivering high-speed trading in stocks, commodities, and forex.

Additionally, these discount brokerage firms have streamlined the process of opening a demat account, often requiring less paperwork and offering account setup within a day, provided all necessary documents are submitted accurately.

These firms provide trading services through mobile apps, offering a more convenient option for young and tech-savvy traders.

The popularity of these broking firms skyrocketed in the wake of the COVID-19 disruption, with many young individuals seizing the opportunity to open demat accounts with these firms.

Conversely, traditional full-service brokerage firms boast extensive experience in the stock market, often nurturing long-standing relationships with their clients spanning decades. These firms offer a comprehensive suite of services, including executing buy and sell orders, furnishing research on current market trends, issuing trading calls, and providing industry-based reports.

In addition, they also offer asset management and retirement planning services and allow traders to trade in different financial instruments.

Factors you should consider before selecting a DP

When choosing a depository participant (DP) for your trading needs, there are several important factors to consider. Whether you opt for a discount broker or a full-service brokerage, it's crucial to evaluate aspects like service quality, reliability, trading platforms, customer support, research tools, and the overall reputation of the broker.

For those who trade full-time, low brokerage fees may be a priority, leading them to select a DP based on the cost of brokerage. However, it's equally important to assess the efficiency of the DP's platform. A slow or glitchy platform can hinder your ability to execute trades promptly and accurately, potentially causing you to miss out on buying or selling stocks at your desired prices.

If you're new to trading, you might lean towards a full-service brokerage because they offer support with research reports and trading advice. However, compared to discount brokerages, full-service brokers typically charge higher fees due to their larger operational costs, including maintaining branches in major cities. Over time, these higher fees could erode your profits, especially if you're making frequent trades within a short period.

FAQs

Is selecting a DP solely based on low broking fees advisable?

While low broking fees may be a factor to consider when selecting a depository participant, it shouldn't be the sole criterion. It's important to assess other aspects such as the trading speed, customer support, and quality of the service.

What considerations should I keep in mind when comparing brokerage fees?

When comparing brokerage fees, consider not only the commission charges but also any additional fees, such as account maintenance charges, transaction fees, and other hidden costs. Assess the overall value proposition offered by the DP, taking into account factors like service quality and trading platform features.

Can I open multiple demat accounts with the same DP?

No. You cannot open multiple demat accounts with the same DP. However, you can open a new account with another DP, and the process for opening a second demat account remains the same as it was for the first; you'll need to submit the necessary documents.

There is no restriction on the number of demat accounts you can hold simultaneously. You're allowed to maintain multiple demat accounts concurrently, each with its own set of investments and transactions.

Is it possible to transfer shares from one DP to another?

Yes, you can transfer shares or other securities to another DP of your choice. However, it's important to note that you cannot transfer funds from one DP to another.

Can a demat account be opened directly with a depository?

A demat account cannot be opened directly with CDSL or NSDL. The demat account has to be opened only through a Depository Participant.

