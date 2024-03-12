Demat Account: What are the tax implications of transactions?
Securities Transaction Tax (STT) is imposed on both buyers and sellers in the Indian stock market. Capital loss occurs while selling an asset for less than its purchase price and can be used to offset capital gains. Both short-term and long-term losses can be carried forward for 8 years.
Although opening a demat account often comes free of charge these days, it's essential to recognise that maintaining them and actively engaging in transactions, whether it's buying or selling securities, does come at a price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started