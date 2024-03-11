Demat Account: What is a depository and what is its role?
Depositories hold securities in electronic form for investors through DPs. NSDL and CDSL are the only registered depositories in India. They ensure smooth transfer of ownership of securities between buyers and sellers.
These days, the process of opening and managing a demat account has become easier, thanks to the widespread availability of mobile trading applications. Opening a demat account through a depository participant (DP) is a straightforward procedure, similar to opening a bank account.
