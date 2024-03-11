These days, the process of opening and managing a demat account has become easier, thanks to the widespread availability of mobile trading applications. Opening a demat account through a depository participant (DP) is a straightforward procedure, similar to opening a bank account.

However, it's important to note that a DP can't provide a demat account unless they are registered with depositories, an organisation responsible for securely holding investors' securities.

In this article, we'll delve into the role of a depository in a demat account, explore the number of depositories in India, and address questions such as whether a demat account can be opened directly with a depository.

What is a depository?

A depository is an organisation that holds securities (like shares, debentures, bonds, government securities, mutual fund units, etc.) of investors in electronic form at the request of the investors through a registered depository participant. It also provides services related to transactions in securities.

Let's say an investor buys some stock in a company through their brokerage account. After the purchase, these stocks need a place to be securely stored in electronic form. This is where the depository comes in.

When the investor buys the stocks, they are electronically transferred to their demat account, which is provided by their DP. The depository, acting as a central securities repository, securely holds these stocks on behalf of the investor.

Now, when the investor decides to sell their stocks, they instruct their DP to initiate the sale. The DP then communicates with the depository to transfer the stocks from the investor's demat account to the buyer's demat account.

In this process, the depository ensures the smooth transfer of ownership of securities between buyers and sellers, maintaining accurate records of ownership, and facilitating seamless transactions in the stock market.

How many depositories exist in India?

Currently, only two depositories, Central Depository Services (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), are registered with SEBI. NSDL is promoted by the National Stock Exchange, Industrial Development Bank of India, and Unit Trust of India, while CDSL is backed by the Bombay Stock Exchange, State Bank of India, and the Bank of India.

India's capital market, with over a century of history, faced challenges due to paper-based trade settlement, leading to issues like bad delivery and delayed title transfers. The Depositories Act of August 1996 laid the foundation for NSDL's establishment in India, while Central Depository Services was founded in 1999.

Depositories conduct their operations through service providers such as DPs, issuer companies, registrars, share transfer agents, and clearing corporations of stock exchanges, collectively referred to as business partners in depository terminology.

As per data provided by the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), NSDL has 277 registered depository participants as of March 07, 2024, while CDSL boasts approximately 612 registered depository participants.

Furthermore, CDSL is a publicly traded company, with its shares valued at ₹1,836 apiece at the close of trading today. In November of the previous year, the number of active demat accounts on its platform surpassed the 10-crore mark. Presently, the demat accounts with CDSL total 10.47 crore, as reported on the company's website.

FAQs

Can a demat account be opened directly with a depository?

No. A demat account cannot be opened directly with the depository. It has to be opened only through the DP of the depository.

What services does a depository offer?

1. Opening demat accounts.

2. Dematerialisation: Converting physical securities into electronic form.

3. Maintaining records of securities held by beneficial owners in electronic form.

4. Settling trades by delivering or receiving securities from or into BO (Beneficial Owner) accounts.

5. Settling off-market transactions between BOs.

6. Receiving electronic credit for securities allotted by issuers under IPOs or other offerings on behalf of demat account holders.

7. Receiving non-cash corporate benefits such as bonus and rights shares, or other non-cash benefits from issuers in electronic form on behalf of demat account holders.

8. Pledging dematerialised securities and facilitating loans against shares.

What are the benefits of availing depository services?

1. A secure and convenient method for holding securities.

2. Prompt transfer of securities.

3. No stamp duty on securities transfers.

4. Mitigation of risks linked to physical certificates, such as bad delivery, counterfeit securities, delays, thefts, etc.

5. Reduction in paperwork associated with securities transfers.

6. Low transaction costs.

7. Ability to trade even a single share without facing odd lot issues.

8. Nomination facility for account holders.

9. Address changes recorded with the depository participant are automatically updated across all companies where the investor holds securities electronically, eliminating the need for separate correspondence.

10. Automatic crediting of shares into the demat account resulting from bonus issues, stock splits, consolidations, and mergers.

11. Consolidation of equity and debt instrument investments within a single account.

Who is a Beneficial Owner (BO)?

The actual investor receives all the benefits of the dematerialised shares since the depository holds the securities in a fiduciary capacity on behalf of the investors who have opened a demat account with the depository. Therefore, the actual investor is known as the "Beneficial Owner" (BO) of the securities.

Can someone else operate the account on behalf of the Beneficial Owner (BO) based on a power of attorney (POA)?

Yes, if the BO authorises any person to operate the account by executing a POA and submits it to the DP, that person can then operate the account on behalf of the BO.

