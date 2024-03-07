Demat accounts: Everything you should know about the annual maintenance charges on them
Demat account simplifies stock investing by storing securities electronically and removing the hassle of physical certificates. Opening an account is now convenient and free, with Annual Maintenance Charges (AMC) ranging from ₹100 to ₹1000 depending on the depository participant.
Demat account acts as your gateway to the world of stock investing, allowing you to invest in various financial instruments and engage in trading to capitalise on price fluctuations in stocks.
