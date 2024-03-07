Demat accounts for minors: From benefits to restrictions, all you need to know
Upon reaching the age of 18, a minor's demat account transitions into an inactive state. To reactivate it, the account holder must complete a new demat account opening application form and furnish the necessary documents.
With the Indian economy on a trajectory of rapid expansion, the country's capital market has become increasingly attractive to both domestic and foreign investors. Interestingly, this trend isn't confined to adults; even minors are entering the fray, seeking to capitalise on the market's promising growth potential. But how can minors participate in this financial landscape? What is the minimum age requirement for opening a demat account?
