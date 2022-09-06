Demat accounts in India cross 10 crore. A message for those buying stocks directly2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 12:44 PM IST
- Opening of demat accounts in India have seen a sharp jump over the past two years
Listen to this article
Indian stock markets were flat today in noon trade, reversing early gains. The Sensex was flat at 59,322 though broader markets were trading in positive territory. The resilience of the Indian markets has surprised many analysts in the background of global economic headwinds. Retail investors have supported Indian markets with total demat accounts (both CDSL and NSDL) in the country crossing 10 crore mark. In August this year, CDSL had crossed the milestone of opening over 7 crore demat accounts, a more than three-fold jump in over two years. CDSL had crossed the 2 crore demat mark in January 2020.