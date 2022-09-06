“The resilience of the domestic market even in the context of strong global headwinds is a bit surprising. Clearly, India is outperforming the rest of the world. While the S&P 500 is down 18% this year, Nifty is up by 1.8%. Retail investor enthusiasm - directly and through SIPs in mutual funds - has supported the market successfully shielding it from the onslaught of sustained FPI selling from October 2021 through June 2022. In this context, the total demat accounts in India crossing the 10 crore mark in August is indeed, a proud landmark," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.