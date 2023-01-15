Demat accounts rise 34% in December on attractive returns from equity markets

"With heightened volatility in the markets, customers who entered during the 2HFY22 in the phase of a booming IPO market seem to be reducing their trading activities. However, if we consider the retail F&O average daily turnover, it is higher by 26% MoM as the options segment continues to attract new customers," said Nitin Aggarwal, the Head of Banking, Insurance & Financials Research for Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}