Demat accounts rise to 15,14 million in March 2024, up 32.25% year-on-year: March month new additions at 31.3 Lakh
Stock Market Today: Demat account additions surged to 31.3 Lakh in March 2024 taking total number of demat accounts to 15.14 Crore . FY24 saw 3.692 crore new demat account additions compared to 2.67 Crore additions in FY23
Demat accounts continued to rise at a fast pace with total demat accounts crossing the 15.1 crore mark at the end of March'2024. The demat account additions are likely to have been driven by sharp gains in the indices. The Nifty and Sensex have continued touching fresh highs.
