Demat accounts continued to rise at a fast pace with total demat accounts crossing the 15.1 crore mark at the end of March'2024. The demat account additions are likely to have been driven by sharp gains in the indices. The Nifty and Sensex have continued touching fresh highs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total demat accounts at the end of March 2024 stood at 15.138 crore. These include accounts both on the NSDL and the CDSL. The total number of demat accounts at the end of February had stood at 14.825 Crore. Hence an addition of 31.3 Lakh (3.13 million) demat accounts was seen during March 2024.

The total number of demat accounts stood at 114.46 million (11.45 Crore) at the end of March 2023 and hence 3.69 crore new demand accounts were added during FY24. This marks a rise of 32.25% on year on year basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The run rate of new demat account additions during last 12 months of FY24 was at 3.07 million (30.7 Lakh) per month.

The run rate of new demat account additions had surged sharply since the month of December 2023. Months of December, January and February saw more than 4 million demat account additions each month. January had seen the sharpest 4.60 million (46 Lakh) demat account additions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The average per month demat account additions thereby at 3.07 million per month has increased sharply from 2.3 million per month demat account additions seen during FY23.

For the eleventh straight month, NSE's active clientele has increased suggested Motilal Oswal Financial Services data (MOFSL).

The number of active clients at NSE increased 1.8% month on month to 40.8 millio in March’24. At present , the top five discount brokers account for a 63.8% of the total NSE active clients, which also is an improvement over 59.9% in March ’2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of performance of key discount brokers, Zerodha reported a 0.9% month on month gain in its clientele to 7.3 million, but a 20bp decline in market share at 17.9%. Upstox, on the other hand saw its clientele increase by 0.6% Month on month suggested MOFSL data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ata

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!