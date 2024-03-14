Demat Accounts: What are NSDL and CDSL and what is the difference between the two? MintGenie explains
Depositories like NSDL and CDSL safeguard electronic shares. They hold securities in electronic form just like banks hold funds. Investors must open demat accounts through registered depository participants to ensure safety.
As we're all aware, banks play a crucial role in safeguarding our money, acting as custodians to ensure its safety and security. But what about the shares we purchase through our demat accounts? Unlike physical shares, which were a thing of the past, all shares are now received and held in electronic form. But who ensures the safety of these electronic shares? This responsibility falls upon depositories like NSDL and CDSL.
