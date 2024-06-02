Demat vs Trading Account: What is the difference and how do they work?
Demat accounts convert physical assets to electronic format for storage, while trading accounts are used for buying and selling securities. Both accounts are interdependent, with unique numbers and online operation. It is recommended to have both accounts with the same DP for efficient trading.
You may have heard about demat (Dematerialised) accounts, which is a must for owning shares and other securities such as exchange traded funds (ETFs). But you will do well to remember that you have to open a trading account alongside a demat account to be able to seamlessly buy and sell shares on the stock markets as well as transact in other forms of securities. Though they are two different accounts with unique functions, the two are interdependent.
