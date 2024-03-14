How to convert physical shares into demat form? Here's a step-by-step guide
Dematerialising share certificates is crucial to facilitate continued investment activities. This article serves as a comprehensive guide to understanding the steps involved in converting physical shares into a demat format in India.
The Indian stock market has undergone a significant transformation, offering enhanced features and convenience to modern-day investors. In the past, trading in the Indian share market relied on the open outcry system, requiring investors to be physically present at stock exchanges to buy and sell shares using physical share certificates. However, this method became outdated with the advent of online trading and technology-driven trading platforms.
