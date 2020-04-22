MUMBAI: Shares of Den Networks surged on Wednesday as the company reported a turnaround in its profitability.

The stock had hit the 5% upper circuit at ₹41 on the BSE after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹24.66 crore for the quarter ended 31 March compared to a net loss of ₹186.39 crore in the year-ago period.

Net sales jumped 20% year-on-year to ₹327.80 crore during the quarter under review.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from cable network distribution business grew 21.6% to ₹310.18 crore in Q4 2020 compared with ₹255.11 crore a year ago. Revenue from broadband business declined 2.1% to ₹17.61 crore.

For the full year, consolidated net profit was at ₹69.96 crore compared with a net loss of ₹277.48 crore a year ago. Net sales rose 7.08% to ₹1,291.45 crore in FY20 from ₹1206.07 crore in FY19.

Results were announced after market hours on Tuesday.

Den Networks, incorporated in 2007, is a cable TV distribution company with headquarters in New Delhi. It provides a wide gamut of services including cable TV and broadband.

DEN's Cable & Broadband operations cover over 500 cities and towns across 13 key states - Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

