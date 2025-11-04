Denny's stock jumps over 50% at Wall Street open after $620 million acquisition move update — Details here

The US-based diner chain, Denny's Corp., stock price jumped more than 50% at the Wall Street open on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, after the company announced it is set to be acquired by a group of investors who aim to take the breakfast diner private.

Advertisement

Denny's $620 million acquisition Denny's Corp. on Monday, 3 November 2025, announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement with an investor group comprising TriArtisan Capital Advisors LLC, Treville Capital Group, and Yadav Enterprises for an acquisition move.

The group of investors plans to execute an all-cash acquisition deal of an enterprise value of nearly $620 million. Enterprise value is the total value of the firm after adding the market capitalisation, total debt and the minority interest, then reducing cash equivalents.

As per the deal, every shareholder of Denny's will receive $6.25 per share in cash for each share they hold in the American breakfast diner.

“The purchase price represents a 52.1% premium to Denny’s’ closing stock price on Monday, November 3, 2025, the last full trading day prior to the transaction announcement, and a 36.8% premium to the Company's 90-day volume-weighted average share price for the period ended 3 November 2025,” the company said in its official announcement.

Advertisement

Denny's Corp share price trend Denny's Corp (DENN) shares jumped more than 50% at the US stock market open on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, to hit a high of $6.17, compared to $4.11 at the previous Wall Street close.

Shares of the breakfast diner firm were trading 49.76% higher at $6.15 as of 9:52 a.m. (EDT), according to MarketWatch data.

Denny's stock has lost more than 32% in the last five years, and the shares are down over 6% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company shares are down 1.75% on Wall Street.

However, the market data also showed that the shares have given US stock market investors more than 63% returns on their investment in the last six months, and over 25% in the last one-month period. Denn stock is trading 38.59% higher based on the last five market sessions on the US stock market.

Advertisement

Denny's Corp shares hit their 52-week high level at $7.73, while the 52-week low level stands at $2.85, according to Marketwatch data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $211.66 million as of Tuesday's stock market session.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee