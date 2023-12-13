Denta Water and Infra Solutions files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO
If the company successfully secures funds through a pre-IPO placement, the size of the fresh issue will be proportionally reduced by the amount obtained from this pre-IPO placement.
Bangalore-headquartered Denta Water and Infra Solutions have submitted draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate the process of raising funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
