Derivative volumes touch record 17,350 trillion in Apr-Oct

MUMBAI :Equity derivatives volumes on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hit a record ₹17,350 trillion so far in the fiscal year, led by proprietary and retail investors. This compares with ₹16,952 trillion for the whole of FY22. The number of contracts traded also hit a record 19.58 billion during the period, against 18.6 billion over the whole of the FY22.

