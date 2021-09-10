Derivatives continue to shine, cash average daily volume flat in August

“Month-on-month (m-o-m) decline in ADTV was led by gold, crude and copper. Drop in gold and copper ADTV is largely attributed to fall in volumes traded on the platform while drop in crude ADTV resulted equally from drop in both prices and volumes. Commodities that reported m-o-m gains were silver, due to increase in volumes traded, and natural gas due to higher prices," said ICICI Securities.

