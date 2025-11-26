Derivative bets fall as markets await potential India-US trade deal
Analysts anticipate a Nifty range of 23,200-29,000 for next year, depending on the outcome of the India-US trade negotiations.
MUMBAI: Investors and traders have pared derivatives positions moving into the December series as markets await for two major triggers–a potential India-US trade deal and a likely Federal Reserve rate cut next month–that could reverse foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows from India and cushion the rupee.