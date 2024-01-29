Derivatives trading: Brokers, traders differ on proposal to extend trading hours, says Sebi
MUMBAI : Brokers and trading members in India's equity market have divergent views on a proposal to extend trading hours for the derivatives segment, the chairperson of India's markets regulator said on Monday.
