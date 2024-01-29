 Derivatives trading: Brokers, traders differ on proposal to extend trading hours, says Sebi | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.00 1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.65 1.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 622.90 1.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.65 3.11%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.00 0.19%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Derivatives trading: Brokers, traders differ on proposal to extend trading hours, says Sebi
Back Back

Derivatives trading: Brokers, traders differ on proposal to extend trading hours, says Sebi

 Reuters

Brokers and trading members in India's equity market have divergent views on a proposal to extend trading hours for the derivatives segment, the chairperson of India's markets regulator said on Monday

Derivatives trading: Sebi is examining a proposal from the country's top exchange to extend trading hours for index derivatives (Photo: Mint)Premium
Derivatives trading: Sebi is examining a proposal from the country's top exchange to extend trading hours for index derivatives (Photo: Mint)

MUMBAI : Brokers and trading members in India's equity market have divergent views on a proposal to extend trading hours for the derivatives segment, the chairperson of India's markets regulator said on Monday.

Brokers will firm up their opinion on the matter in a couple of months, after which investors will be consulted, Madhabi Puri Buch said at a brokers' forum in Mumbai.

Also Read | Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 22%, NII increased 29% to 7,655 crore

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was examining a proposal from the country's top exchange to extend trading hours for index derivatives, a move which could help investors better manage their risk.

Also Read | Nifty 50 records biggest intraday jump in nearly 2 months: RIL contributes 37% to index's overall rally

The National Stock Exchange of India has proposed evening sessions between 6 p.m. IST and 9 p.m. IST, in addition to the regular trading hours of 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Jan 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App