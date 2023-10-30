Despite a 10% fall last week, why Emkay is bullish on Senco Gold?
Senco Gold stock has corrected by over 10 percent over last week after more than doubling from its IPO price. The brokerage has retained its buy call on Senco Gold with a target price of ₹800, this indicates an upside potential of over 20 percent.
Senco Gold stock has corrected by over 10 percent over last week after more than doubling from its IPO price. The correction is likely led by broader correction plus expectations of lower growth for Senco in the September quarter, said brokerage house Emkay, in a recent note.
