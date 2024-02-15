Despite a 169% run in 1 year, Equirus Capital sees another 43% upside in Thangamayil Jewellery
Despite a multi-bagger run in the last 1 year, brokerage house Equirus Capital expects a 42 percent upside in jewellery stock Thangamayil Jewellery (TJL) by March 2025. Strong visibility and robust financials would enable TJL to command a premium multiple than current levels, it believes.
