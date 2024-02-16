Despite a 17% fall in 2024 YTD, Morgan Stanley sees a 49% upside in HDFC Bank; here's why
HDFC Bank share price has been on a downward trend, falling over 15 percent in the last 1 year and almost 17 percent in 2024 YTD. Despite the recent correction, global brokerage house Morgan Stanley sees over 49 percent upside in the largest private sector lender.
