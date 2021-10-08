Despite being caught in a commodity crossfire, Indian markets cheer investors

The RBI’s MPC mirrored FOMC's tone to keep its benchmark policy rate intact. The accommodative stance on repo rates is maintained for the eighth straight time which also derived comfort out of the previous two inflation prints which have been below the 6% upper limit and has led RBI to lower its inflation forecast for FY22 from 5.7% earlier to 5.3% now. However, this time the committee’s approach appeared to be a textbook one, with liquidity management as the first checkbox on their agenda, followed by an increase in reverse repo. Going forward, if the Fed's tone in November is as anticipated, December may be the period when the RBI begins to close the gap between repo and reverse repo rates.

