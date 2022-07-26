Despite its travails, the NSE towers over BSE

Between 2019-20 and 2021-22, NSE’s revenues increased 2.4 times and net profit 2.8 times. The increases for BSE were, by comparison, modest. As a result, NSE’s revenues widened to about 11 times BSE’s in 2021-22. The nature of the stock exchange business is such that it entails a high upfront and fixed investment in setting up technological and trading infrastructure. But once that is in place, every increase in trading volumes tends to not only increase revenues, but also channel more into the bottom line.