Despite key announcements, RIL tanks 6% on delay in Aramco deal

Meanwhile, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities see the stock rising to ₹2,150 a share. “RIL’s leadership in connectivity, retail businesses and recent strategic partnership with Facebook will enable it to further expand its presence in India’s digital ecosystem, which can create significant value in the long run. We expect the foray in digital commerce business to be the next big driver of RIL stock, with the valuation of legacy oil to chemical and digital services segments broadly established in a reasonable range for now," it said in a note on 15 July before the AGM.