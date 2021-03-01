Despite markets robust rally, govt's passive divestment vehicle disappoints

In February, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced investment opportunities worth ₹2.5 trillion in the national asset monetisation pipeline mentioned in the Budget through sale of around 100 assets of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). Modi said it is not necessary or possible for the government to remain owner of so many CPSEs and government should rather focus on public welfare and development. The four buckets of strategic sectors include atomic energy, space and defence; transport and telecommunications; power, petroleum, coal and other minerals; banking, insurance and financial services.