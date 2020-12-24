Despite Monday crash, market makes longest stretch of weekly gains since 2018

"Government’s plan to set logistics ready to vaccinate frontline health workers in the first phase boosted investor sentiments. Momentum in European markets on hopes of Brexit deal also helped Indian indices to trade higher, financials and pharma sector contributed in the rally. Volatility noticed at the start of the week vanished by the end of the week as concern over new strain of virus reduced, development on the US stimulus and vaccination," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial services said.