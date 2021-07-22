Despite Rakesh Jhunjhunwala paring stake in Tata Motors, analysts still bullish

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is closely followed these days by the retail investors as Big Bull's investments work as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala tips for them. However, if we go by the stock market experts' views, they seems to have remained unmoved by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding going down in Tata Motors share. Recently, news of 'Warren Buffett of India' trimming stake in Tata Motors from 1.29 per cent in March 2021 quarter to 1.14 per cent in June 2021 quarter, came into the public domain and despite that, market experts have recommended investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. In fact, they listed out 5 strong reasons to buy Tata Motors stocks and advised investors to keep the stock in one's portfolio for at least one year for massive gains.