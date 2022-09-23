Despite rate hikes and inflation fears, AIF funding stays strong

“The market witnessed a bit of a freeze in terms of investor sentiment in May and June, especially on the tech side, as people postponed their decisions by a month or two. However, since July, we have seen a revival of spirits with funds believing that this is a good time to raise capital when valuations are more reasonable, and clients are also looking to back good fund managers who will have the dry powder to be able to invest over the course of next 18-24 months at more reasonable valuations than in the past," said Nitin Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Avendus Wealth Management.