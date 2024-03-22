Despite regulatory challenges, Paytm shares can cross ₹500, believes Motilal Oswal, sees 30% upside
Despite facing challenges stemming from RBI's actions on the Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal remains optimistic about the fintech's prospects and sees the stock crossing ₹500 per share.
