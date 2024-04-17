Despite rising Iran-Israel tensions, crude oil prices hold steady – here's why
The Middle East, a major global crude oil producer, faces escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. The region's instability poses risks to oil markets, with potential supply shortages affecting global oil prices. Market analysts are closely monitoring the situation for further developments.
Any conflict in the Middle East could significantly affect crude oil prices, given that a majority of the world's crude oil supply originates from this region. The geopolitical instability in the Middle East has historically been a key factor driving volatility in oil markets.
