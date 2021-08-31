Despite  rising  markets in  2021,  fundraising  via QIPs lags behind IPOs

“The reason why more IPOs are coming to the market is that historically, the IPO window tends to be of a shorter duration, a few months, but this time around, the window has been active for a year now. So, while earlier some companies would think that an IPO is a bit premature for them and would wait till the next cycle, this time, people are advancing their plans to take advantage of this window and liquidity in the markets," said Venkatraghavan S., managing director and head-equity capital markets at Equirus Capital.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}