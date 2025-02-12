Despite stock market crash, Multibagger stock jumps 9% after Q3 results 2025

Stock Market today: Despite stock market crash, Multibagger stock Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd share price gained 9% in the morning trades post Q3 Results 2025

Mercury Ev-Tech share price movement Mercury Ev-Tech share price opened at ₹76 on the BSE on Wednesday, more than 4% higher than the previous close of ₹72.92. The Mercury Ev-Tech share price thereafter gained to highs of ₹79.99 marking gains of more than 9%

Mercury Ev-Tech share price that had touched highs of ₹139.20 in September has corrected significantly ever since. However the Mercury Ev-Tech share price that was trading at close to ₹18-19 a piece in February 2023 has gained multifold ever since over last 2 years , giving Multibagger returns to the investors

Mercury Ev-Tech share price Q3 Results

Mercury Ev-Tech post market hours on February 11, 2025, declared its Integrated Filing (Financial) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.

Mercury Ev-Tech consolidated net profit during the October to December 2024 quarter at ₹4.28 Crore grew more than 8 folds ver ₹0.53 crore during the October to December 2023 quarter

Mercury Ev-Tech revenues from operations during the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) at ₹35.60 crore also surged around 7.8 times over ₹4.57 crore in the December 2023 (Q3FY24) quarter.

On Sequential basiis too Mercury Ev-Tech net profit at ₹4.28 crore during Q3FY25 jumped 167% over ₹1.60 crore during July to September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25)

Revenues from operations at ₹35.60 Crore e for Mercury Ev-Tech during Q3 FY25 also grew 82.8% compared to ₹19.47 Crore during Q2FY25.

Mercury Ev-Tech preferential issue details Mercury Ev-Tech in November 2024 had raised capital through the preferential Issue. The amount raised stood at 447.94 crores.

Mercury Ev-Tech giving details of planned utilisation of the raised amount said that : ₹25.50 Crores is being used for Conversion of Unsecured loan of Promoter-group, ₹262.63 Crores for meeting working capital requirement within 12 months, Repayment of Secured & Unsecured Loans worth ₹10 crore with in 3 months, Capital expenditure of ₹55 Crore with 12 months and ₹94.81 crore for meeting Working Capital requirements to be used with in 12 months.

